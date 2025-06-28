DHS and DOJ Announce Streamlined Process for Fining Illegal Aliens

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new joint federal rule with the Department of Justice (DOJ) that will make it easier and more efficient to fine illegal aliens.

The current process requires giving illegal aliens 30 days’ notice of the intent to fine them before a fine is issued. This new rule will eliminate the 30-day notice period, authorize DHS immigration officers to send fines to illegal aliens by regular mail, and shorten the process that applies if illegal aliens contest their fines.

"The law doesn’t enforce itself; there must be consequences for breaking it.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are standing up for law and order and making our government more effective and efficient at enforcing the American people’s immigration laws. Financial penalties like these are just one more reason why illegal aliens should use CBP Home to self-deport now before it’s too late.”

The new process will be applied to:

Aliens who enter the United States illegally

Aliens who ignore removal orders or delay their removal

Aliens who do not honor agreements to comply with judges’ voluntary departure orders

Fines include:

$100 to $500 per unlawful entry or attempted entry

$1,992 to $9,970 for failure to honor a voluntary departure order

Up to $998 per day for willfully failing to comply with a removal order

Fines such as these were never issued by DHS prior to President Trump’s first term in office. However, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stopped issuing them when President Biden took office. Shortly after President Trump returned to office, ICE started issuing failure-to-depart fines again as of June 13, 2025, nearly 10,000 fine notices have been issued by ICE

Aliens who self-deport through the CBP Home App will receive forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the United States. All illegal aliens are encouraged to start their CBP Home self-deportation process immediately.

