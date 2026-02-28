Illegal Alien with More Than 30 Prior Arrests Fatally Stabs Woman at Virginia Bus Stop, ICE Requests Virginia Authorities Not Release This Public Safety Threat

Another violent criminal illegal alien, another preventable murder of an American citizen

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that on February 25, 2026, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer requesting Virginia not release a career criminal illegal alien with more than 30 arrests after the Fairfax County Police Department charged him for allegedly fatally stabbing a woman in the neck on Monday.

According to local reports, on Monday, February 23, Stephanie Minter, 41, of Fredericksburg was found dead at a local bus stop with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Police later published a photo of Sierra Leone national Abdul Jalloh, 32, taken from a surveillance camera alerting the public that he should be considered “dangerous” and to call police if they see him. On Tuesday, February 24, a local business owner saw him and called police.

Police then arrested and charged Jalloh with murder. Jalloh was also charged with petit larceny for an additional crime that occurred earlier in the day.

Abdul Jalloh

Jalloh is an illegal alien from Sierra Leone who entered the U.S. illegally in 2012.

His criminal history includes more than 30 arrests for charges of rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and pick pocketing.

ICE previously lodged a detainer against Jalloh in 2020, and he was granted a final order of removal by a judge who found he could be removed to any country other than Sierra Leone. This case illustrated the importance of third country removals to get criminal illegal aliens out of the U.S.

“We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia's sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien’s murder of an innocent, beautiful American woman came less than 24 hours before Governor Spanberger’s demonization of ICE law enforcement. This heinous criminal is a perfect example of why we need cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and the importance of third country removals for the safety of the American people.”

Governor Spanberger has signed an executive order that local and state law enforcement are no longer required to cooperate with ICE, repealing an order from her Republican predecessor, Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Fairfax County has a history of refusing to honor immigration detainers. In late 2025, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador killed a man just a day after a Fairfax County jail failed to honor an immigration detainer ICE had placed on him.

# # #