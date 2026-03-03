WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Child Killers, Pedophiles, and Murderers

In just one year under President Trump, DHS has removed over 700,000 criminal illegal aliens and counting

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted of assault on a child causing death, sexual abuse of a child, and manslaughter.

“Yesterday, March 1, 2026, marked the 23-year anniversary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is finally putting Americans first,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Over the weekend, ICE arrested child killers, pedophiles, murderers and other despicable criminals across the country. With every arrest, we are making American communities safer.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Miglan Elvin Alvarado-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for assault on a child causing death in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Jafet Lopez-Coronel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse of a child and enticing a minor in Ogden, Utah.

Fernando Melendez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13-years-old in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Diego Mejia-Canales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for three counts of possession of child pornography in Louisa, Virginia.

Carlos Alfredo Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for statutory rape in Mitchell County, North Carolina.

Carols Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for manslaughter in Omaha, Nebraska.

Juan Diego Bracho-Rincon, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for battery in Orange County, Florida.

Roudy Dorccilhomme, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for aggravated assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Manrique Aristondo-Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for simple assault in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

Alfonso Santillan-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for third-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in Yakima, Washington.

Rigoberto Lopez-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for identity theft: using to avoid arrest and DWI in Fauquier, Virginia.

Nelson Bladimir Rivas-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for identity theft and flight to avoid in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Rodolfo Milian-Martin, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for burglary/entering structure/conveyance in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Jose Israel Blanco-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for terroristic threats in Harris County, Texas.

Rogelio Cruz-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for dangerous drugs, assault, and possession of a weapon across Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

