Subscription Mindset Meets Wanderlust: How Vacation Ownership Fits the Future of Travel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age where people subscribe to everything from entertainment to meal kits, the way we vacation is evolving, too. Today’s travelers—particularly Millennials and Gen Z—are seeking more than just hotel bookings; they want access, flexibility, and value. Capital Vacations is redefining vacation ownership to meet this demand, aligning perfectly with the subscription-based lifestyle that’s reshaping modern consumer behavior.According to the 2025 ARDA State of the Vacation Ownership Industry report, interest in vacation ownership continues to rise, especially among younger travelers. More than 60% of new owners are under the age of 40, and they’re motivated by a desire for predictable costs, diverse travel options, and meaningful experiences—all hallmarks of today’s most successful subscription models.“Ownership used to be about commitment,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “Now, it’s about choice. Our club model gives travelers the freedom to explore a wide variety of destinations, while still delivering the consistency and value they expect from a trusted brand.”Capital Vacations Club aligns with this travel trend by offering flexible point-based ownership, easy digital booking through its member portal, and a growing network of resort destinations that cater to a wide range of travel styles—from spontaneous weekend getaways to carefully planned family adventures.For younger generations, the appeal lies in both the experience and the efficiency. With rising hotel rates, limited availability, and the overwhelming number of booking platforms, vacation ownership offers clarity and confidence. Travelers know where they can go, what it will cost, and what kind of experience to expect, while still having the flexibility to personalize their trips.“Gen Z and Millennials are leading a revolution in how we consume everything—including travel,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “We’ve taken cues from the younger generations’ lifestyle preferences and continue to refine our vacation ownership experience that’s just as intuitive and rewarding as their favorite apps and services.”With a growing portfolio of destinations, a strong emphasis on value, and tech-enabled tools that simplify the journey, vacation ownership clubs are enabling today’s travelers to own not just a piece of the world but a smarter, more flexible way to explore it.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit www.capitalvacations.club ###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

