H.R. 633, TAKE IT DOWN Act

H.R. 633 would criminalize the nonconsensual publication and distribution of intimate visual images, including digital content forgeries (“deepfakes”) generated by artificial intelligence, by users of online platforms. Upon request from a victim, H.R. 633 would require online platforms to immediately remove such images. The FTC and the Department of Justice would enforce those provisions; violators would be subject to criminal and civil penalties.

