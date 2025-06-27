H.R. 1664, Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025,

H.R. 1664 would designate the Department of Commerce as the primary adviser to the President for policies related to the deployment, use, application, and competitiveness of blockchain technology and applications. H.R. 1664 also would require the department to establish the Blockchain Deployment Program to support U.S. leadership in the technology, develop policies and recommendations, examine benefits to federal agencies, coordinate federal cybersecurity activities related to blockchain technology, and work with the private sector to identify ways to deploy the technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.