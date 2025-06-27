H.R. 1402, TICKET Act

H.R. 1402 would require companies that issue tickets or that sell tickets on the secondary market to clearly display the total price of any ticket, including itemizing any fees not included in the base ticket price. H.R. 1402 also would prohibit entities from offering or advertising tickets that they do not possess, require entities to clearly disclose whether a ticket is for resale, and direct ticket sellers to issue refunds to buyers if an event is canceled. Those requirements, which the FTC would enforce, would apply to live events at venues with an attendance capacity of 200 people or more.

