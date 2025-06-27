Submit Release
H.R. 1717, Communications Security Act

H.R. 1717 would require the FCC to establish a council to make recommendations concerning the security, reliability, and interoperability of communications networks. The Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) within the FCC currently has those duties. The CSRIC typically receives a new charter every two years, most recently in June 2024; the current charter will expire at the end of March 2026.

