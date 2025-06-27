Submit Release
H.R. 2480, Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act of 2025

H.R. 2480 would direct the Department of Commerce, through its SelectUSA program, to solicit comments from economic development organizations in the states about how to support foreign direct investment in semiconductor production in the United States. H.R. 2480 also would require the department to report to the Congress on strategies that SelectUSA could implement to increase such investment.

