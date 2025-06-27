H.R. 2458, Secure Space Act of 2025

H.R. 2458 would prohibit the FCC from issuing licenses or granting access to U.S. markets to entities that control orbiting satellite systems or Earth stations that are connected to orbiting satellite systems and that pose a risk to national security.

