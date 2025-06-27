AG Yost Urges Veto for Stadium Funding Provision

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost urges a veto to remove language from the pending state budget that would otherwise use taxpayers’ unclaimed funds for the Browns’ Brook Park Stadium Project.

“I don’t have a vote or a veto in the legislative process, but like every citizen, I have a voice,” Yost said. “I oppose not only this funding mechanism but also its intent: billionaires should finance their own stadiums – full stop. Ohio taxpayers cannot be left on the side lines while the wealthiest score with public money.”

In a letter sent today to Governor Mike DeWine, Yost argues that the current proposal threatens to betray the public’s trust, makes Ohio an outlier nationally and risks inadvertently harming taxpayers.

Yost summarizes, “A thoughtful pause now would allow policymakers to explore options that are more fiscally responsible and beneficial to all Ohioans.”



–30–



MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417