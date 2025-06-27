Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Joseph Lloreda Jr.

Joseph Lloreda Jr. was born in July 1915 in Galveston, Texas. He enlisted in the Army in November 1942, while he was married to Victoria Lloreda. He served as a paratrooper and was a member of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment at the 101st Airborne Division, achieving the rank of technician fourth grade.

Lloreda and his crew took off from Station 464 in Merryfield, United Kingdom, in a C-47. Their mission was called Operation Albany, and they were to fly over drop zone D in Normandy, France.

With their target time being 1:34 a.m., Lloreda’s aircraft was the last of five to cross the Cotentin Peninsula, and air defenses were on full alert. There were also heavy clouds at the elevation of 1500 feet, which went unreported at the time due to radio silence. As the crew continued their course, they eventually approached their drop and the aircraft went under heavy flak fire at 1:42 a.m., causing it to explode in the air. There were 22 other casualties in this operation.

Lloreda died at 28 on D-Day in June 1944 and was notably awarded a Purple Heart, a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and a World War II Victory Medal.

We honor his service.

