Governor Newsom slams Trump over bill that would cut millions in health coverage, food assistance for California

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today slammed federal Republicans over their proposed cuts to the federal Medicaid program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in their “Big, Beautiful bill.” The proposed Medicaid changes and proposed federal rules regarding health care taxes would put an estimated over $28 billion dollars of federal funding at risk for California and could result in a loss of coverage for up to 3.4 million Californians.

Taken together, these changes will lead to hospital and clinic closures, increase uncompensated care costs, and roll back the progress California has made in reducing its uninsured rate to a recent historical low of 6.4%, threatening the state’s status as a national leader in expanding access to care.

The bill would also cut federal funding for SNAP in California to $2.8 to $5.4 billion annually. Hundreds of thousands of Californians who need food assistance will be at risk of losing it, and it will punish working people by ending their eligibility.