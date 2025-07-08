GloGrid USA Secures Strategic Investment from KHI Consulting Inc., Canada

FARLEY, IA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GloGrid Solutions LLC in USA (“GloGrid USA”), a fast-growing provider of multi-commodity manufactured products, intelligent global sourcing and VMI-enabled operations, today announced a strategic equity investment from KHI Consulting Inc., a Toronto-based consulting and marketing firm. Under the agreement, KHI will acquire the second-largest equity stake in GloGrid USA, while GloGrid India will maintain its controlling ownership, ensuring continued global alignment and operational synergy. The transaction is expected to close by September 30, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial impact will be reflected in Q4 2025 results.Strategic and Operational ImpactFacility Expansion & Output GrowthWith this capital infusion, GloGrid USA plans to expand operations to additional states in the USA and double its capacity for smart modules and complex assemblies by Q1 2026.Compliance & CertificationsThe investment will accelerate the enhancement and certification of GloGrid USA’s systems, strengthening its position in highly regulated and high-reliability markets.Supply Chain OptimizationKHI’s deep customer network across North America will facilitate improved supply chain performance, reducing operational and input costs by an estimated 20% and enhancing delivery efficiency to OEM clients.Operational Excellence & Best PracticesGloGrid USA will implement proven methodologies from GloGrid India, including lean manufacturing, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) systems, and robust quality assurance processes, driving greater operational excellence and output consistency.“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in our U.S. growth strategy,” said Ashish Kurhade , Founder of GloGrid USA. “KHI’s strategic backing accelerates our domestic expansion, while GloGrid India’s majority stake ensures we remain focused on innovation, quality, and global best practices.”About KHI Consulting Inc.KHI Consulting Inc., based in Ontario, Canada, is a strategic consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate global growth. We specialize in business development, account management, and mergers and acquisitions, helping organizations expand their international footprint and achieve sustainable success.About GloGrid Solutions Pvt. Ltd.GloGrid Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, and sourcing solutions. Headquartered in India, the company enables OEMs across sectors through cost-efficient delivery models, warehouse-enabled sourcing, and VMI-supported operations.

