GloGrid expands its Global Footprint with a Majority-Owned Subsidiary in the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- GloGrid Solutions Pvt Ltd is proud to announce the establishment of a majority-owned subsidiary, GloGrid Solutions LLC in the USA. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across North America.
The Initiative - Global Cost Local Reach (GCLR)
GloGrid Solutions LLC, USA was established to lead the Global Cost Local Reach (GCLR) project, an initiative designed to meet and exceed the expectations of OEMs in North America. Our vision for the GCLR project is to provide a seamless, integrated solution that combines global sourcing with local USA manufacturing excellence. By leveraging GloGrid’s worldwide reach and alliance with a local US manufacturing company, we aim to deliver cost-competitive, high-quality and efficient solutions that meet the diverse needs of OEMs in North America.
Achieving OEM Expectations
The GCLR initiative addresses key OEM expectations, including cost reduction, just-in-time deliveries, local containment support, and consolidated global sourcing with VMI(Vendor Managed Inventory) solutions. Our strategic alliance with a local USA manufacturing company will provide advanced manufacturing, assembly, rework, repaint, and warehousing solutions, ensuring OEMs receive unparalleled service and value. Together, we will balance the global sourcing and local manufacturing content to provide the most optimum solution to meet OEM’s expectations.
Leadership
Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Ashish Kurhade, GloGrid Solutions LLC is poised to revolutionise the manufacturing and supply chain landscape in North America. Ashish Kurhade, with over 15 years of experience in strategic sourcing and supply chain management, brings invaluable expertise and a proven track record of success. "Our vision for GloGrid Solutions LLC is to create a seamless integration of global sourcing and local manufacturing that delivers exceptional value to our partner clients in North America," said Ashish.
Nikhil Kurhade, serving as the Chief Marketing Officer, will lead the marketing and strategic growth initiatives for GloGrid Solutions LLC. Nikhil's experience in strategic marketing, PR and business development will drive the company's efforts to expand its market presence and forge strong partnerships with OEMs. "Our goal is to build a trusted brand that OEMs can rely on for innovative, cost-effective solutions that meet their evolving needs," said Nikhil.
About GloGrid Solutions Pvt Ltd, India
GloGrid Solutions Pvt Ltd, India specialises in strategic marketing and global sourcing solutions to their domestic as well as global clients. GloGrid also provides comprehensive engineering services and quality management solutions to meet OEM’s operational efficiencies and cost goals.
For more information about GloGrid Solutions LLC, USA and the GCLR Project, please visit www.glogrid.com or contact nikhil.kurhade@glogrid.com.
Nikhil Kurhade
