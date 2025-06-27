Locsanity Founder & CEO, Charmaine James, Honored with ICABA Women of Impact Award

Charmaine James with family at ICABA Women of Impact Summit Charmaine James with Jerome Hutchinson, Jr.

Charmaine James, founder and CEO of Locsanity, has been recognized as one of 14 recipients of the 2025 ICABA Women of Impact Award.

This award is a reflection of the vision behind Locsanity—to celebrate the loc and natural hair community while creating an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and giving back.” — Charmaine James

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity , has been named one of 14 recipients of the prestigious ICABA Women of Impact Awards for 2025, an honor that recognizes her leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and commitment to empowering her community.Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Locsanity is a trailblazing loc, natural hair, and personal care brand known for its dedication to clean beauty. Under James’ leadership, the company has grown to offer over 60 non-toxic, plant-based products, trusted by customers worldwide for promoting healthy, nourished hair without compromising on ingredients or integrity.“It’s an incredible honor to be named among such a powerful group of women,” said James. “This award is a reflection of the vision behind Locsanity—to celebrate the loc and natural hair community while creating an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and giving back.”Presented by ICABAWorld Network, the Women of Impact Award celebrates high-achieving Black women who are making extraordinary contributions in business, innovation, service, and leadership.“Each individual honoree exemplifies what it means to be a woman of impact. They are highly respected leaders in their fields and role models for all—especially other Black women,” notes Jerome Hutchinson, Jr., ICABA’s Founder & Chief Servant Officer. ”We are proud to honor and connect them as part of the ICABA World Community to showcase their excellence and enable collaboration in our trusted community.”Charmaine’s recognition as a Woman of Impact is a testament not only to her entrepreneurial spirit, but also to her passion for creating access, representation, and excellence within the beauty industry and beyond.To learn more about Charmaine James and Locsanity, visit www.locsanity.com --AboutLocsanity is a Coral Springs, Florida-based manufacturer specializing in loc, natural hair, and personal care products. The brand offers a diverse range of over 60 plant-based formulations designed to nourish and support both locs and loose natural hair. Locsanity has been featured in notable outlets including BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine.

