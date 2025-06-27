Historic partnership unites B.C. for FIFA World Cup 26

CANADA, June 27 - xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), the Province of British Columbia and the City of Vancouver have signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) committing to work together as partners to host FIFA World Cup 26 matches in Vancouver.

“Musqueam is excited and honoured to be working alongside Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, the Province of B.C. and the City of Vancouver for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26 Vancouver,” said Chief Wayne Sparrow, Musqueam. “Throughout the planning and negotiations, Musqueam has been a part of all discussions across every table with FIFA. We are continuing to strengthen and build on the 2010 Olympic legacy with the opportunity to share our history and culture with the world. We're thankful to be able to have our voice heard and to take part in the planning process of a successful FIFA tournament on our traditional territory.”

Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, spokesperson, Squamish Nation, said: “We at Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) believe deeply in the power of sport as a catalyst for growth and change. We are honoured to welcome guests to our shared traditional territories for FIFA World Cup 26. These matches provide an opportunity for us all to share our history and culture with a global audience. And as a true partner throughout every step of the planning process for FIFA World Cup 26, this tournament will generate legacies that will bring positive and lasting benefits to each of our communities for years to come.”

Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), said: “We’re excited to welcome FIFA World Cup 26 to our shared, traditional territories next year and proud that the world will learn more about the passion that our Tsleil-Waututh community has for the beautiful game. The signing of this MOU is significant as it recognizes the role our Nations have as equal partners at the table in our active collaboration with the Province and the City of Vancouver to host this historic tournament.”

This landmark agreement reflects a shared commitment to deliver a world-class event that honours Indigenous rights, advances reconciliation through collaboration on FIFA World Cup 26, and brings lasting benefits to people throughout British Columbia.

“British Columbia is ready to welcome the world for the biggest event our province has ever hosted,” said Premier David Eby. “I want to thank the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations for their ongoing contributions toward making this a memorable event for all. It represents our commitment to work together to realize the benefits of some of the Men’s World Cup being played on their shared traditional territories in Vancouver. We are ready to showcase our welcoming and open province to guests from every corner of the globe.”

The MOU sets out a framework for how xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), the Province and the city will work together to plan, stage and host the FIFA World Cup 26 matches, while ensuring interests of the Nations are reflected throughout and approaches to shared opportunities are co-developed.

“Hosting FIFA World Cup 26 is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our province to the world, and we are determined to do it in a way that reflects who we are and what we value,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “This partnership ensures that First Nations are at the table from planning through to match day, so the cultural, social and economic opportunities of the FIFA World Cup reach these communities.”

FIFA World Cup 26 is expected to draw approximately 350,000 spectators to BC Place, generate significant economic activity and create opportunities for local businesses, artists and workers across sectors.

“Partnerships with First Nations strengthen everything we do here in B.C. and hosting FIFA World Cup 26 is no exception,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “As we prepare to welcome thousands of visitors to Vancouver next year, our partnership with the City of Vancouver and Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh honours the resilience, legacy and leadership of these Nations.”

The Province and its partners are committed to helping ensure the event leaves social and cultural legacies that benefit British Columbians well beyond the final whistle.

“FIFA World Cup 26 is set to unite our region through sport and celebration, and with the signing of today’s historic MOU, we take the next step forward,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. “Vancouver is proud to be the city of reconciliation. As was the case with the 2010 Olympics, it is our hope that FIFA World Cup 26 will serve as an opportunity to showcase the art, culture and history of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) peoples.”

Planning for FIFA World Cup 26 is underway. Seven matches are scheduled to be played in Vancouver in 2026.

Quick Facts:

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 91 tasks officials and host countries of international sporting events, such as the World Cup, to ensure Indigenous Peoples’ territorial protocols are respected and local Indigenous communities are engaged in all aspects of planning and participation in such events.

The economic benefits of hosting seven FIFA World Cup 26 matches are estimated to include more than one million out-of-province visitors between 2026 and 2031, generating more than $1 billion in additional visitor spending and potentially as much as $224 million in direct, indirect and other related provincial tax revenues.

More than five billion global viewers watched FIFA World Cup 22 in Qatar.

Learn More:

To learn more about Vancouver, host city for FIFA World Cup 26 Vancouver, visit:

https://www.vancouverfwc26.ca