Everrati to Showcase Two Electrified Icons at the 2025 British Grand Prix

Everrati GT40 Porsche 911 (964) Signature model

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British EV technology pioneer Everrati will showcase two redefined automotive legends—the electric Ford GT40 and Porsche 911 (964) Signature—at this year’s British Grand Prix, taking place July 5–6 at Silverstone.The display will mark the public debut of a bold new livery for Everrati’s GT40, unveiled exclusively at the British Grand Prix. Designed to capture the spirit of motorsport with a modern twist, the livery signals Everrati’s continued evolution as a British company rooted in engineering excellence, performance, and timeless design.Accompanying the GT40 is Everrati’s newly enhanced Porsche 911 (964) Signature model, featuring recent upgrades from the company’s bespoke Artisan programme. The car features a Gulf-inspired exterior and a fully re-trimmed interior that reflects Everrati’s dedication to luxury craftsmanship, sustainability, and individuality. Inside, a refined blend of Fawn and Mink Bridge of Weir leather—the world’s lowest carbon leather—is paired with luxury tweed made by Huntsman for Gulf, carefully selected to complement the distinctive colourway. Finishing touches include a bespoke key tag and a Momo steering wheel in matching Fawn with a black centre and embossed white Flying V—bringing together classic design and contemporary detail in perfect harmony.This fully restored and now electrified sensation comes with 500bhp, a sub-4-second 0–62mph time, carbon fiber bodywork—and crucially, its heritage intact.“As one of the UK’s most prestigious motorsport events, the British Grand Prix is the perfect backdrop to reveal the next chapter in our story,” says Justin Lunny, Founder & CEO of Everrati. “We’re proud to celebrate British innovation on British soil—bringing together heritage, electric performance, and luxury.”Both vehicles have been meticulously restored and reengineered in the UK by Everrati’s team of expert craftsmen and former OEM engineers from the likes of renowned manufactures including McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lotus. The result is a pair of zero-emission masterpieces that honour the soul of their combustion-era counterparts while delivering a modern driving experience built for today’s roads—and tomorrow’s expectations.Visitors at Silverstone will also get an exclusive insight into Everrati’s Artisan programme, designed to give clients greater creative freedom in shaping the look and feel of their electric classics. From fine materials to heritage-inspired design, each build is one-of-a-kind.Those interested in experiencing Everrati’s craftsmanship first-hand or exploring their own electric classic commission are encouraged to visit everrati.com/cars and get in touch to arrange a private conversation with the team during the British Grand Prix weekend.About Everrati™Everrati Automotive Limited is a UK-based leader in the redefinition of iconic cars into high-performance electric vehicles. Marrying timeless design with cutting-edge EV technology, Everrati preserves the soul of classic vehicles while making them future-ready. The company’s bespoke approach ensures each build is a unique expression of heritage, sustainability, and engineering excellence. It was founded in 2019 by British entrepreneur Justin Lunny. A car enthusiast from an early age, he became increasingly conscious of the wider impact combustion engines have on the environment. Everrati was launched with the vision of restoring iconic models from an earlier era and redefining them to electric propulsion. Everrati’s model line-up consists of electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, Signature, Gulf Signature and RSR-inspired editions, ST-inspired G-Series, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, GT40 in partnership with Superformance including officially licensed Gulf Edition and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL ‘Pagoda’. Everrati™ designs, develops and builds its cars from a bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.Everrati™ Group is the global parent company driving innovation in electric mobility. It operates two distinct divisions: Powered by Everrati, which provides advanced EV powertrain solutions, and the core Everrati brand – its private client division, dedicated to creating the world’s most iconic electric vehicles: bespoke, efficient, high-performance cars.Everrati™ does not manufacture vehicles. Everrati™ is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor, in any way, affiliated with the manufacturers of the cars they restore.All brand names, logos and crests along with any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for the purpose of reference only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.