VETCOMM US Reaches 10K YouTube Subscribers Within 90 Days of Launching New Series

‘VetComm News’ Drives Rapid Growth by Delivering Timely Updates, Advocacy and Benefits Guidance for Veterans

This milestone represents more than just numbers—it’s about connection, trust and the overwhelming demand for truth and transparency in the VA claims process.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US, an organization specializing in helping veterans understand and access the benefits they have earned through their service, is proud to announce that its official YouTube channel has surpassed 10,000 subscribers in just three months since launching its flagship video series, “VetComm News." This rapid growth underscores the urgent need for clear, trustworthy guidance on veterans’ benefits—and the growing number of veterans turning to VETCOMM US for real answers, real support and real results.Since its founding in 2020, VETCOMM US has experienced tremendous growth—now employing over 100 team members across the Unites States. In the past 12 months alone, the organization has helped over 16,000 veterans secure more than $5 billion in tax-free lifetime benefits. By the end of 2025, VETCOMM US expects to have assisted more than 25,000 veterans in obtaining VA disability compensation.“VetComm News,” hosted by Rachel Hernandez, is a go-to source for breaking news and VA updates. The channel also provides claim education, expert insights, veteran testimonials, live Q&A events hosted by Monroe and more. This 90-day subscriber count feat underscores the urgent need for clear, trustworthy guidance on veterans’ benefits—and the growing number of veterans turning to VETCOMM US for real answers, real support and real results."We built this platform to give veterans a voice and the tools to take control of their benefits," said Monroe. "Reaching 10,000 subscribers in three months is a sign that our mission is resonating—and we’re just getting started.”Veterans, families and supporters are encouraged to subscribe to the VETCOMM US YouTube channel and take the first step toward claiming the benefits they are rightfully owed.

