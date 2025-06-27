Statement on Robert Bourns

Robert qualified as a solicitor in 1980 after graduating from Cardiff University. He began his career as a criminal lawyer and went on to become managing partner, then senior partner, of TLT LLP as it grew from a small office in Bristol to a national firm.

Robert contributed a vast amount of experience and expertise to the legal profession, and was recognised for his significant commitment when he received the City of London Law Society Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Legal Awards in 2019.

Alongside his time as president, Robert was elected as a Law Society Council member in 2011 and served as the first chair of the Board from 2018 to 2023.

He led the profession through significant change and worked tirelessly to champion the solicitor profession.

Our president, Richard Atkinson, said: “Robert was greatly respected by colleagues within the Law Society and beyond for his kindness, thoughtfulness and dedication to our profession.

“He was a passionate advocate for diversity and social mobility, and demonstrated admirable pride in being a solicitor throughout his extensive and distinguished career.

“Robert will be thoroughly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”