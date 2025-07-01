GPRS Names Four New Vice Presidents & Elevates Another to Senior Leadership

From L-R: Kelly Richards, GPRS VP of HR, Dave Mulcahey, GPRS VP of Market Sales, Dustin Snavely, GPRS VP of National Sales, Mike Newell, GPRS VP of Field Services, and Adam Yunker, GPRS VP of Customer Service, who was just named to the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

The Moves Signal Optimism About Continued Growth for National Firm

Each of these vital team members have played a key role in shaping how we operate… And in the formation of our future.” — Chris Moore, Chief Operating Officer

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS is pleased to announce the promotion of four outstanding team members to the role of Vice President. They are Kelly Richards, Vice President of Human Resources, Dave Mulcahey, Vice President of Market Sales, Mike Newell, Vice President of Field Services, and Dustin Snavely, Vice President of National Sales.GRPS Chief Operating Officer, Chris Moore, provided background on the decisions. “Each of these vital team members have a proven track record of leading with integrity, earning the trust and confidence of both leadership and their individual teams, and have played key roles in shaping how we operate, as a team, as a business, and in the formation of our future.”Richards joined GPRS in 2013, and served as the company’s first Human Resources Manager, and Human Resources Director, prior to assuming her new role.Mulcahey comes from a “dynasty” of subsurface utility field work professionals and joined GPRS in 2018 as part of the company’s first acquisition, went on to become GPRS’ very first Project Manager specializing in video pipe inspection. Then he moved into sales, most recently serving as the Director of Market Sales.Newell’s history with GPRS began when he became a Project Manager in Southern California, and transitioned to the West Coast Field Service Director prior to his new role.And Snavely brought his impressive background to GPRS in 2021, when he created the firm’s first Sales Team, and previously served as National Director of Sales, and National Sales Director for SiteMap , GPRS’ industry-leading digital data visualization and GIS platform.Moore also noted that Newell’s promotion from Field Service Director to V.P. is part of a larger strategy to support the growth of the company’s national Field Team. GPRS currently employs a team of more than 500 Project Managers, Senior Project Managers, Area Managers, and Field Service Directors in every major U.S. market, covering all 50 states and 16 territories. The move signals an expectation for continual growth of the firm’s national footprint.The company has also elevated Vice President of Customer Service, Adam Yunker, to senior leadership to “ensure that the voice of our Commercial Operations Team is represented in company-wide strategy and decision-making,” according to the company’s newsletter. Yunker joined GPRS in 2012 and brings more than a decade of institutional knowledge and expertise to his new role.About GPRS: GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Intelligently Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. Founded by Matt Aston in 2001 with a single ground penetrating radar unit, GPRS has grown to encompass every area of construction safety and facility management across virtually every industry with an elite team of expert Project Managers in every major U.S. market.

