Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Camden, Iron Counties

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in Camden and Iron Counties to help people affected by the March 14-15 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help survivors with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

The Camden County DRC opens Monday, June 30 for three days.

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Camden County

Camden County Emergency Management Office

12 V F W Road

Camdenton, MO 65020 June 30: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

July 1 and 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Iron County DRC opens Monday, June 30 for four days.

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Iron County

Harvest Full Gospel Church

59219 Highway 49

Des Arc, MO 63636 June 30: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

July 1-3: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a DRC. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the DRC can assist you.

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.