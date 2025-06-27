Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,218 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Camden, Iron Counties

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in Camden and Iron Counties to help people affected by the March 14-15 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help survivors with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

The Camden County DRC opens Monday, June 30 for three days.

LOCATION  HOURS OF OPERATION
Camden County
Camden County Emergency Management Office
12 V F W Road
Camdenton, MO 65020		 June 30: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1 and 2: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Iron County DRC opens Monday, June 30 for four days. 

LOCATION  HOURS OF OPERATION
Iron County
Harvest Full Gospel Church                                   
59219 Highway 49
Des Arc, MO 63636		 June 30: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.         
July 1-3: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a DRC. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. 

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the DRC can assist you. 

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Camden, Iron Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more