Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery and Obion Counties

Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery and Obion counties to assist Tennesseans who experienced damage or loss from the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

Locations are:

Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

Hours: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. CT Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Friday-Saturday;

1 p.m.–5 p.m. CT Sunday

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Additional centers will open in other impacted areas. To find a center near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

Homeowners and renters in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties can apply for FEMA assistance at a recovery center. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, vehicle, medical needs, funeral expenses or the replacement of personal property.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and state agencies will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open seven days a week and specialists speak many languages. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.