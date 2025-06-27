Boba & Beyond now open at Central Station

People using public transit now have options for a snack or drink while waiting for the bus at Central Station, located on Bob Billings Parkway at Crestline Drive.

Central Station, which opened in January 2024, was designed to have a vendor space in the lobby that could include a small local business. After a request for proposals was released, multiple local businesses submitted their applications. Boba & Beyond was selected as the new vendor. This will be a second location for the business, which currently operates at 3115 West 6th Street along with Cosmos Indian Café by the same owner.

Boba & Beyond opened at Central Station this week with a soft launch schedule, operating from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Starting on August 11, the schedule will expand to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

The menu includes milk tea boba, fruit tea boba, milkshakes and smoothies. Food options include macarons, cakes, curry puffs, samosas, empanadas, cookies and muffins. Prepackaged snacks, chips, canned and bottled drinks are also available. The menu will expand as the hours increase.

Amrutha Ravikumar, business owner, said that opening a food space at Central Station is an incredible opportunity for Boba & Beyond—not only as a business, but as members of the community.

“As a local startup, being selected to activate this prominent space means a great deal. It represents trust in our vision, our product, and our potential to create a welcoming, energetic experience for commuters,” she said. “We’re excited to bring something fresh, quick, and delicious to the heart of the station—offering high-quality boba drinks, locally inspired flavors, and snacks that provide comfort and convenience to busy travelers. But beyond the food itself, we see this as a chance to be part of something bigger: creating a gathering space that reflects the diversity and rhythm of the city.”

Many partners worked together to bring the project to life, including the Douglas County Food Policy Council.

“The Douglas County Food Policy Council is proud to serve our local food system entrepreneurs by providing and directing them to needed resources to help them be successful. This work is guided by the Douglas County Food System Plan and through the support of Douglas County Government and the Douglas County Sustainability Office. We appreciate Lawrence Transit for inviting us to help in the effort in finding a food vendor for Central Station and we congratulate Boba & Beyond on being selected as the first concessionaire.”

Hours of operation (soft launch)

June 23 – August 10

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Hours of operation (regular)

August 11 onwards

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Please join us for a Grand Opening celebration at noon on Thursday, July 17.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644