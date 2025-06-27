Shift in Luxury Ownership: Fractional Supercar Co-Ownership Gains Momentum Among Global UHNWIs

Supercar Sharing - Fractional car ownership rises as UHNWIs seek smarter luxury

Wealthy individuals turn to asset-backed co-ownership of supercars as a smarter, service-backed alternative to sole ownership, with growth led from Switzerland.

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fractional ownership—long the norm in the worlds of private jets, superyachts, and luxury holiday residences—is now gaining serious traction in another elite market: Supercars.While ownership of a Ferrari or Bugatti was once a straightforward symbol of wealth and status, a growing number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are questioning the logic of sole ownership for assets that are rarely used, expensive to maintain, and depreciate over time. In response, fractional ownership models for exotic vehicles are emerging as a practical, financially-savvy alternative.One of the pioneers of this movement is Supercar Sharing a Swiss-based mobility company founded in 2021. With its headquarters and historical showroom near Zurich, the company has introduced a legally structured co-ownership model that currently offers over 40 vehicles, including models such as the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster and Bugatti Chiron. The combined fleet value exceeds CHF 20 million, placing it among the most extensive high-end collections available for shared use in Europe.Unlike conventional leasing or rental arrangements, the asset-backed co-ownership model is equity-based. Each participant acquires a legal share of a vehicle, entitling them to use it for a specific number of days per year. All administrative aspects—from insurance and maintenance to vehicle delivery—are centrally managed.“The model reflects an evolution in luxury ownership, where clients are more focused on experience, flexibility, and long-term value,” says Deivis H. Valdes - CEO of the company. “It’s about aligning passion with practicality and smart financing.”This development comes at a time when the supercar market itself is undergoing changes. Limited production runs, growing interest in collectible vehicles, and demand for more sustainable financial engagement with luxury assets have created fertile ground for fractional ownership models. Additionally, owners benefit from reduced individual costs, digital reservation systems, and concierge-level services that simplify logistics.The Swiss model is particularly well-regarded for its structure and service integration. Owners can manage their usage via an online platform, which offers real-time access to availability, documentation, and support. Vehicles are stored in climate-controlled facilities, and delivery is available across Europe. Travel concierge services are also offered, particularly for frequent travelers between Switzerland, Monaco, Dubai, and Doha—key hubs for international wealth and car culture.Supercar Sharing has reported growing interest from family offices, entrepreneurs, and international investors, especially those managing diverse asset portfolios. Many are already familiar with similar models through private jet charters and shared real estate, making the transition to fractional car ownership both intuitive and appealing.The company’s planned developments in the Gulf region, including Doha and Dubai, indicate that demand for this model is becoming increasingly global. New showrooms and partnerships with local dealers are in development to support growing international interest.Industry observers note that while the emotional aspect of car ownership remains strong, it is being matched with a more strategic approach. “What we’re seeing is a redefinition of luxury mobility—one that’s built on access, not accumulation,” says a Geneva-based car collector.With a legal framework, scalable digital infrastructure, and high-profile vehicles, the rise of fractional supercar ownership is positioned not just as a trend but as a structural evolution in how luxury assets are enjoyed.

Legal Disclaimer:

