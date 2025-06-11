Koenigsegg Jesko Attack in Dubai: Supercar Sharing Launches Elite Co-Ownership Program for Investors and Collectors

Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Dubai - Fractional Co-Ownership - Supercar Sharing

Supercar Sharing brings the Jesko Attack to Dubai with exclusive co-ownership, private tours, and an elite collector’s experience.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Dubai, Supercar Sharing introduces a new co-ownership opportunity with the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack — offering fractional access to one of the world’s most advanced hypercars through a structured investment and lifestyle model.The Jesko Attack, a 1600-horsepower engineering hypercar handcrafted in Ängelholm, Sweden, is now available to a maximum of 5 international shareholders under a unique co-ownership structure combining investment, elite membership, and adrenaline-fueled access.“This isn’t just about driving a hypercar,” says Deivis H. Valdes, Managing Director of Supercar Sharing."It’s about owning part of a legend — with financial logic behind the passion."A New Era of Hypercar InvestmentThe traditional dilemma of hypercar ownership — high capital requirement, logistical complexity, and limited usability — is resolved through a finely tuned co-ownership model . Each share in the Jesko Attack provides asset-backed ownership, protected by structured legal frameworks and insured asset management.Co-owners benefit from:1) A secured equity share in a collector-grade hypercar with limited global production2) Shared operational costs, reducing ownership burden significantly3) Tax-efficient registration and management via Supercar Sharing’s Dubai entity4) Flexibility to resell shares or upgrade to newer modelsThis approach transforms what was once a depreciating luxury into a strategic, asset-backed investment vehicle — one that appreciates both in value and social capital.Track-Focused. Street-Legal. Adrenaline Guaranteed.The Jesko Attack variant is designed for aerodynamic dominance. With its massive rear wing, triplex suspension, and 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, it is more than a car — it’s a physics experiment in motion. Equipped with Koenigsegg’s proprietary 9-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), it can shift gears faster than the blink of an eye. Whether on Yas Marina Circuit or the Jebel Jais mountain pass, it’s built for the bold.Supercar Sharing ensures the vehicle remains in showroom condition, stored in a climate-controlled Dubai facility, with concierge-level delivery and transport options across the GCC and Europe.The Membership Beyond the MachineEvery co-owner of the Jesko Attack is automatically elevated to Elite Member Status within Supercar Sharing’s global community. This includes access to:1) Private Hypercar Tours across Europe and the Middle East (Think Monaco to Zurich, or Dubai to Musandam — with the Jesko in an exclusive supercar pack)2) Curated Driving Experiences with full logistics, track access, and VIP hospitality3) Networking Events with investors, collectors, and motorsport insiders4) Digital Ownership Certificates and future blockchain tokenization for added liquidity“It’s part private car club, part investment fund, and part automotive dream,” Valdes adds.The Road AheadOnly 10 shares are available for this Jesko Attack, with priority given to existing members and high-profile collectors. Interested parties are invited to apply via a private consultation through Supercar Sharing’s Dubai hub or through verified investor channels.With this launch, Supercar Sharing reaffirms its role at the forefront of automotive luxury innovation —blending financial sense, exclusive access, and raw horsepower into one seamless experience.

Supercar Co-Ownership explained in 3 Minutes

