Former Delilah’s Den Nightclub in Atlantic City Hits Auction Block as CRDA Eyes Revitalization

6,675+/-SF Former Nightclub Two Floors Previously Operated as a Nightclub Atlantic City, NJ

Online Auction Scheduled for July 23rd

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company announces the upcoming Auction of the iconic “ Delilah’s Den ,” a former nightclub in Atlantic City’s Entertainment District, by order of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA). The online auction will conclude on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11:00AM ET.The subject property, located at 2405 Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City , sits directly across from Boardwalk Hall, offering a prime location within the heart of the city. Spanning approximately 6,675 square feet, the building features two floors previously operated as a nightclub, along with a partially built-out top floor originally intended for two residential apartments.The property is equipped with public utilities and is within a federally designated Opportunity Zone, offering significant tax incentives for redevelopment. Situated within the Ducktown Arts District, the property benefits from flexible zoning that allows for multi-family and mixed-use commercial or retail development with residential units above. This zoning, combined with the area’s ongoing transformation into a vibrant arts and cultural hub, presents a compelling opportunity for adaptive reuse and redevelopment.“We are proud to again assist the CRDA in its strategy to support the ongoing renaissance of this historic City,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann RE & Auction Co. “Their efforts in coordination with the City’s are already showing dramatic results.”Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company invites prospective buyers to attend property previews on Wednesday, July 9th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm to explore the site and envision the endless possibilities it offers. To access the Property Information Package and online bidding instructions, visit http://www.maxspann.com . Bidders can participate in the auction through their computers or by using the Max Spann app.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory firm. With over 50 years of trusted service, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of their real estate sales. Learn more at www.maxspann.com Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/MaxSpann.

