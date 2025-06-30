Brightside ABA Expands Riverview Clinic to Serve More Local Families Throughout Hillsborough County

Serving the Deserving Families and Children Diagnosed with Autism with a Large Scaled Expansion of our Riverview, FL Clinic

Every child who walks through our doors deserves a safe, supportive, and enriching space to grow. We strongly feel this additional space of our clinic will allow for much more of just that!” — Ashley Mohr, Clinical Director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightside ABA is proud to announce the expansion of its Riverview, Florida clinic, located at 2906 S Falkenburg Rd., Riverview, FL 33578, to offer even more space and resources for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The expansion into the adjoining building provides a beautiful, thoughtfully designed environment tailored to enhance the therapeutic experience for both children and families including an upgraded sensory gym and several new dedicated therapy rooms.With this added space, Brightside ABA strengthens its mission of delivering data-driven, compassionate Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to more children throughout Riverview, Brandon, Lithia, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, and Sun City Center. The expansion is a direct response to increased community demand for quality, clinic-based ABA therapy that combines clinical excellence with a heart for each child’s unique journey."Our growth in Riverview is not just about square footage—it’s about impact," said Ashley Mohr, Clinical Director of Brightside ABA’s Riverview clinic. "Every new therapy room and learning space was designed with care, comfort, and progress in mind. We’re grateful to continue walking alongside families throughout their child’s developmental journey."The newly expanded clinic now features additional therapy rooms to support 1:1 individualized care, group learning spaces for building social and play skills, and sensory-friendly areas for emotional regulation and comfort including an upgraded state of the art sensory gym.Brightside ABA provides services in center-based in-home , and school-based settings, ensuring that families have access to high-quality care where it's needed most. The expanded Riverview location will continue to operate as a hub for clinic-based services, especially beneficial for children who benefit from structured routines and peer interaction.What sets Brightside ABA apart is its commitment to clinical rigor delivered with warmth. Each child’s treatment plan is rooted in data and built around measurable goals, but delivered by a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) who lead with empathy, patience, and encouragement. The team partners closely with families to ensure progress is both clinically meaningful and personally impactful."We understand that behind every data point is a child, a family, and a future full of potential," said Anthony Sabatino, Chief Marketing Officer of Brightside ABA. "Our team is trained to not only implement ABA therapy effectively, but to do so with deep compassion and cultural awareness."The Riverview clinic is currently accepting new clients with commercial insurance plans. Brightside ABA is in-network with most major insurance providers, and the intake team is available to help families navigate the enrollment process and insurance verification. Families who are unsure whether ABA therapy is the right fit or have questions about eligibility are encouraged to reach out for a no-cost consultation.“We want to remove as many barriers to care as possible,” said Stephany, Intake Coordinator. “If you’re a parent with questions—whether about insurance, scheduling, or services—we’re here to help you every step of the way.”💙 Serving Families Across the Greater Riverview AreaWith this expansion, the Riverview center is well-positioned to serve children and families from surrounding communities, including:BrandonLithiaSun City CenterWimaumaRuskinApollo BeachGibsontonBloomingdaleFamilies residing in these areas can benefit from the Riverview clinic’s central location and consistent access to experienced, compassionate care. Brightside ABA’s Riverview clinic expansion marks an exciting step forward in supporting children with autism and their families. With more space and resources, the team is ready to serve even more families across Riverview and surrounding communities. Families are encouraged to contact the clinic to learn more or begin the enrollment process.

Virtual Tour of Our Riverview, FL Clinic

Legal Disclaimer:

