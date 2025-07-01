Brightside ABA Proudly Sponsors 2024 Surfers Healing Event at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Celebrating children with autism through community, compassion, and safe surfing!

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightside ABA , a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, proudly served as a sponsor and active participant in the 2024 Surfers Healing event held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The annual event, which invites children on the autism spectrum to experience the joy of surfing with professional surfers, celebrates inclusion, empowerment, and community support for families affected by autism.As part of its ongoing commitment to the autism community, Brightside ABA joined hundreds of families, volunteers, and surfers at the beloved event, which took place in August of 2024. The sponsorship included on-site engagement with families, wellness giveaways, and educational materials about ABA therapy and autism support services available through Brightside ABA's clinics in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake.“This event represents everything we stand for—community, teamwork, and joy,” said Emily Eikland, Clinical Director at Brightside ABA Virginia Beach. “It’s an honor to celebrate these children, give them new experiences, and remind families they’re never alone in their journey.”🌊 Celebrating Children With Autism Through Surf and SupportSurfers Healing is a nonprofit organization that hosts free, surf-based experiences for children with autism across the country. For many families, the event offers a rare moment of joy, relaxation, and connection with others who understand the unique challenges and triumphs of raising a child on the spectrum.Brightside ABA’s team of clinicians and support staff were on-site to meet families, share resources, and build relationships within the local autism community. The organization’s involvement reflects its broader mission: to go beyond clinical care and engage deeply with the families it serves, both inside and outside the therapy setting.“We believe in showing up—not just in the clinic, but in the community,” said Anthony Sabatino, Chief Marketing Officer at Brightside ABA. “Events like Surfers Healing remind us why we do what we do. It’s about helping children find joy, build confidence, and feel truly seen.”💙 Supporting the Autism Community in Coastal VirginiaBrightside ABA provides compassionate, evidence-based ABA therapy for children with autism through home-based and school-based services in the Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Norfolk areas. The company is known for combining clinical excellence with a heartfelt, individualized approach that centers the child and empowers families.By participating in and sponsoring events like Surfers Healing, Brightside ABA continues to foster deeper connections with the community, raise awareness about autism, and help families access critical therapeutic resources.📋 Enrollment and InsuranceBrightside ABA is currently accepting new clients and works with most major commercial insurance providers including Medicaid insurance plans. Families who are interested in learning more about services in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, or Chesapeake are encouraged to reach out for a consultation. The intake team is available to help families navigate the enrollment process, understand their insurance coverage, and begin services smoothly.

