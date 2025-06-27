Cover

Shaine Hobdy’s Coach to ALIGN empowers leaders to build high-performing teams with empathy, strategy, and the proven ALIGN Coaching Model.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Coach to ALIGN – Building Empowered Teams Together Empowers Leaders to Build Stronger, Smarter Teams Through Personalized CoachingRenowned leadership coach and customer service expert Shaine Hobdy is set to release a groundbreaking new book, Coach to ALIGN – Building Empowered Teams Together, a transformative leadership guide designed to equip leaders at every level with the tools to create high-performing, emotionally intelligent teams. The book will be available on Amazon in both paperback and hardcover formats this month.Drawing on over four decades of experience with world-class organizations like Walt Disney World, Ritz-Carlton, and jetBlue Airways, Hobdy introduces the ALIGN Coaching Model , a dynamic, people-first approach to leadership. This model helps managers analyze behaviors, build strong relationships, ask the right questions, define next steps, and foster long-term commitment—creating a culture of accountability, growth, and trust.“At its core, leadership is about connection,” says Hobdy. “This book is a practical roadmap for leaders who want to understand their teams better, communicate more effectively, and develop talent through empathy and strategy.”Coach to ALIGN stands out with its deep focus on individual personality types—Feelers, Thinkers, Controllers, and Entertainers—and teaches leaders how to flex their own personality to coach and lead effectively across these styles. The book also includes customizable tools like the ALIGN Coaching Roadmap and On-the-Spot ALIGNment (OTSA) Form, giving readers actionable frameworks to implement immediately.Whether you're an entry-level supervisor, a mid-level manager, or a senior executive, Coach to ALIGN is your blueprint for creating empowered teams that deliver results.About the Author:Shaine Hobdy is a Life-Certified Customer Service Professional (CCSP) and leadership development expert with a legacy of inspiring and mentoring successful teams across industries. Known for his motivational leadership and passion for service excellence, Hobdy now brings his signature coaching style to readers around the globe through his debut book.Availability:Coach to ALIGN – Building Empowered Teams Together will be available on Amazon worldwide in Paperback and Hardcover formats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.