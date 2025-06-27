Statement from Councilmember Evan Glass on the Supreme Court’s Decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor

MARYLAND, June 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 27, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass released the following statement:

"Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a painful setback—not just for Montgomery County Public Schools, but for all of us who believe that every student deserves to feel safe and welcome in the classroom.

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know firsthand how critical it is for young people to feel seen, heard and valued.

"Representation in education is not about politics, it’s about dignity. It’s about telling a child with two moms that their family matters. It’s about letting a trans teen know they are not alone. It’s about ensuring that every student knows they belong.

"This ruling sends a chilling message, one that threatens to roll back the progress we’ve fought so hard to make.

"But let me be clear: this fight is far from over. We will continue to advocate, educate, and celebrate the beautiful diversity of our community.

"They may try to silence our stories. They may try to hide our history. But they will not erase us."

