Got Drones Aerial Photography Launches Innovative Aerial Services in Tennessee and Beyond

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Got Drones Aerial Photography , LLC has been at the forefront of aerial photography and videography services in Tennessee and the surrounding states. Walter Everett Jr., the owner and a twelve-year veteran of the United States Air Force, has combined his expertise in flying with his passion for photography to deliver high-quality aerial imagery for commercial and residential construction projects. The company's mission is to help builders and developers effectively showcase their projects, ensuring they meet schedules and adhere to safety regulations.Got Drones offers a suite of specialized services that include aerial photos and videos, aerial inspections, aerial real estate photography, aerial construction support, and their innovative SceneScape 360, which provides immersive 360° virtual tours of properties in real time. With an emphasis on quality and professionalism, Got Drones is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of clients in the construction industry, utilizing their aerial mapping services to offer detailed representations of both construction processes and agricultural developments.The company has also achieved significant milestones, including being awarded the Sky Eye Network's Drone Professional Challenge Coin for surpassing $100,000 in drone sales. Walter Everett Jr.'s recent graduation from Sky Eye Network Flight Instructor Training has further allowed him to contribute positively to the community by offering instruction on drone operation and photography, including guidance on obtaining the FAA Part 107 certificate.Clients have consistently praised Got Drones for their exceptional service, with testimonials highlighting the company's professionalism and the quality of the images produced. Marji D. describes her experience, saying, “Great job, very professional. Wonderful pictures, would hire him again.” Similarly, Fran R. emphasizes reliability, noting, “The pictures he took for me were perfect and great for my business.”In addition, Got Drones engages actively in community initiatives. Walter and his team frequently participate in charity events, including photographing several charity golf tournaments while maintaining a commitment to community engagement through the local Chamber of Commerce.Looking ahead, Got Drones Aerial Photography intends to expand its service offerings and strengthen its market presence. Walter Everett Jr. stated, "I'm focused on flying and building our business while developing innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs."About the Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC:Got Drones Aerial Photography, LLC is a leading aerial photography and videography provider based in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded by Walter Everett Jr. in 2019, the company specializes in offering high-quality, innovative aerial services to support the commercial and residential construction sectors. With a focus on professionalism and safety, Got Drones is committed to delivering exceptional results that enhance project visibility and stakeholder confidence.For more information about Got Drones Aerial Photography and to inquire about their services, please visit https://gotdrones.com

