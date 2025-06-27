SC ESTF Program Reaches 10,000 Student Landmark

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has announced the state’s Education Scholarship Trust Fund (ESTF) program has reached its statutory cap of 10,000 students for the 2025-26 school year.

The ESTF program provides income-qualified K-12 students with scholarships that families can use to create a customized, flexible education for their children. For the 2025-26 school year, the scholarship amount is $7,500.

By law, the funds can be used to cover approved educational expenses through the ESTF marketplace for tuition and fees at an independent school, out-of-district public school attendance fees, transportation, uniforms, tutoring, educational therapies, and technology solutions.

"This is an exciting milestone in South Carolina’s education freedom journey,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “This program puts hardworking families in the driver’s seat—empowering them to shape an education as unique as their child. I’m grateful to the General Assembly and Governor for listening to parents and making its restoration a priority."

To qualify for the 2025-2026 school year, a student must meet each of the following criteria:

Be a resident of South Carolina.

Be a K-12 student who has not graduated or reached the age of 22.

Have a household income that does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty guidelines OR be a confirmed Medicaid recipient (by individual student).

Not attend their resident public school for the 2025-2026 school year.

The SCDE began accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year in mid-January. The first quarterly ESTF distribution will be sent to scholarship accounts in late July, as required by law.

“Every South Carolina student deserves their best shot at success—no matter the school setting,” continued Weaver. “Whether it’s traditional public, magnet, charter, independent, virtual, or homeschool, our job is to support what works best for them. The SCDE is committed to partnering with parents, educators, and local communities to make sure that every student is ready to thrive in college, career, or the military.”

Now that the student cap has been reached, the Department also announced the formation of a waitlist for entrance into the program. For school year 2026-27, at least 15,000 ESTF scholarships will be awarded. Interested parents can sign up for the waitlist by visiting here.

BACKGROUND: Among the hundreds of education service providers who have been accepted as vendors for the ESTF program are 26 public school districts set up to accept interdistrict transfer students through the program.