North Middle/High School's Debra Norman Named 2025 Principal of Excellence

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE), in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Dominion Energy, announced North Middle/High School’s Debra Norman as the recipient of the 2025 Principal of Excellence Award Wednesday.



This prestigious award recognizes principals who demonstrate exemplary leadership in advancing student achievement, strengthening school culture, and leading meaningful, sustained school improvement.



Principal of Excellence Award:

First awarded in 2024, the Principal of Excellence Award is designed to recognize principals who demonstrate visionary leadership, foster supportive learning environments, and drive continuous academic improvement. This year’s Principal of Excellence Award comes with $25,000, underscoring the critical role principals play in shaping student outcomes and school success.



About Principal Norman:

Principal Norman has dedicated more than four decades to serving the students and families of Orangeburg County. After retiring in 2014, her commitment to education never wavered serving in interim positions. She returned to lead NMHS in 2022 – bringing with her a steady, student-centered leadership approach grounded in high expectation and strong relationships.

Since her return, NMHS has experienced remarkable academic and cultural gains. The school has earned an ‘Excellent’ overall rating on the high school’s report card two years in a row, a significant improvement from an ‘Unsatisfactory’ overall rating in 2022.



During the 2024-25 school year, NMHS students outperformed the statewide average on English and Algebra End of Course assessments, reflecting focused instructional leadership, targeted academic support, and data-driven decision-making.



Improvements have reached across grade levels under her watch. On the middle school report card, NMHS improved its overall rating from ‘Below Average’ to ‘Good’ demonstrating a comprehensive schoolwide commitment to student growth and continuous improvement.

Principal Norman credits the school’s success to the intentional work of staff, students, and stakeholders, allowing them the opportunity to grow as a school community.

What They’re Saying:

"Behind every excellent school is an excellent leader. Principal Debra Norman’s unwavering belief in students shows what’s possible when expectations are high and love runs deep. Under her leadership, the North Middle/High School Eagles are soaring to success.”

--State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver

“Every day I am incredibly proud of the progress our students have made and grateful to work alongside educators who truly believe in high expectations, consistency, and the power of community. This honor belongs to the students, teachers, staff, and families of North Middle/High School.”

--North Middle/High School Principal Debra Norman

“Strong schools are essential to a strong workforce, and effective principals play such a big role in preparing students for success beyond the classroom. Ms. Norman’s unwavering belief in students and commitment to their success will transform their lives and strengthen the school community. We are proud to partner in recognizing leaders like Principal Norman who strengthen both education and South Carolina’s future.”

--SC Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and COO Cynthia Bennett

“Principal Norman has created a lasting impact not only in her schools, but in the greater Orangeburg County community and beyond. We’re told to let your light shine before others so that they may see your good works. She has embodied this through excellence in leadership and commitment to education with a keen focus on students. Dominion Energy is proud to honor Principal Norman and other educators who are shaping brighter futures for South Carolina students.”

--Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam



“Principal Norman’s legacy is written in the lives of the students she has served and the educators she has mentored over more than four decades. She has brought a renewed purpose and stability to North Middle/High School laying a foundation for lasting academic growth and a strong culture. Principal Norman represents the very best of Orangeburg County and the deep commitment our community has to its students and schools.”

--Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster