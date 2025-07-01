Care Predictor Announces Inaugural Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium (BHOC26)

Groundbreaking Event Aims to Standardize Outcome Measurement and Drive Optimal Results

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Predictor is proud to announce the inaugural Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium (BHOC26), taking place at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA on September 9-11, 2026. This pioneering event will convene key industry players – including executives, innovators, academics, data scientists, payers, policymakers, and members of licensing and regulatory boards – to collaborate on one central objective: advancing the standardization, measurement, and impact of outcomes across the behavioral health sector.

“We created BHOC to solve one of the most pressing challenges in behavioral health: the lack of industry consensus on how to measure treatment outcomes in a way that improves care,” said Michael Castanon, CEO of Care Predictor. “BHOC26 is designed to build that common ground together – to move the industry beyond anecdotes and into a future of measurable impact. We’re proud to host this inaugural event and create space for the conversations that will shape the future of care delivery and, consequently, optimize outcomes for everyone involved.”

Participants can look forward to inspiring keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and dynamic presentations showcasing the latest outcomes-related innovations in the industry – all designed to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and measurable value. Attendees will collectively examine and shape best practices in outcome measurement to elevate clinical effectiveness, strengthen organizational performance, enhance regulatory compliance, and maximize payor outcomes. BHOC26 will focus on topics such as:

1. Standardizing metrics for clinical and organizational outcomes

2. Exploring the role of AI and predictive analytics in outcomes tracking + measurement

3. Leveraging EMR data for actionable insights

4. Aligning clinical practices with payor expectations

5. Ensuring equity and access in behavioral health data

Early registration and details on speaker, panelist, sponsorship, and exhibitor opportunities will be available in the coming months. Individuals interested in participating in the consortium can join the BHOC26 mailing list provided at www.bhoc26.com to receive updates.

About Care Predictor

Care Predictor is an advanced intelligence platform that equips behavioral healthcare organizations with scientifically-validated tools and data-driven insights – empowering them to hire, develop, and retain professionals who deliver exceptional care and achieve optimal patient outcomes. To learn more about Care Predictor, visit https://carepredictor.com.

