Commission to Consider Eight Applicants for Vacancy in 20th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. - The Trial Court Vacancy Commission has received eight applications for a vacancy in the 20th Judicial District following the retirement of the Honorable Cheryl A. Blackburn.
The applicants for the Criminal Court Judge vacancy are:

Mark Cole
Ronald Dowdy
Dustin Faeder
Keeda J. Haynes
Dominic J. Leonardo
Kyle D. Parks
Stephen Douglas Thurman
James Harwell Todd

The public hearing for this position will be held Thursday, July 31st, and Friday, August 1st, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Cordell Hull Building, Senate Hearing Room 1, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville, Tennessee 37243. 

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward nominees for each position to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. 

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.
 

 

