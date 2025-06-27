University of Rhode Island announces plan to reopen W. Alton Jones Campus

Published on Friday, June 27, 2025

Under an agreement approved Friday by the URI Board of Trustees, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will invest in critical infrastructure and natural resource protection, enabling the campus to reopen to the community.

KINGSTON, R.I.—June 27, 2025—The University of Rhode Island will reopen the W. Alton Jones Campus in West Greenwich to the public under a plan approved Friday by the University’s Board of Trustees. The 2,300-acre forested campus has long served as a hub for environmental research, science education, and ecological preservation.

Through an agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), the chief steward of the state’s natural resources and the lead agency in managing forested land and water resources throughout Rhode Island, URI plans to reopen the campus with increased protection of its natural resources and recreational and educational opportunities for the public.

“The W. Alton Jones Campus is a vital natural resource that holds significant value not just for URI, but for our state and for communities across Rhode Island,” said URI President Marc Parlange. “This partnership reflects our dedication to revitalizing the campus, while preserving its ecological and educational value for all Rhode Islanders. Restoring public access to this natural treasure is a demonstration of our commitment to our land-grant mission and to our important role as the state’s flagship university.”

Under the agreement, RIDEM will invest in critical infrastructure and natural resource protection on the campus, including forest and dam management, and will manage day-to-day campus maintenance. URI will maintain use of the campus for its current education and research needs and may expand those uses in the future.

URI has maintained the W. Alton Jones Campus since 1962—when it was donated to the University by Nettie Marie Jones following the death of her husband, oil executive W. Alton Jones—using the campus for research, teaching, and community-oriented activities. Its facilities, including the Environmental Education Center and Whispering Pines Conference Center, have hosted students, educators, and policymakers, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainability and environmental stewardship. The campus also has played a cultural and historical role in the state, symbolizing Rhode Island’s commitment to conservation and experiential learning.

While faculty- and student-led research has continued on the campus, the University closed public access to the property in 2020 due to the significant costs associated with forest- and natural-resource management and facility maintenance, as well as financial challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been our hope and our plan to reopen the W. Alton Jones Campus to the public,” said Abby Benson, vice president for administration and finance at URI. “It was important to us to find a financially viable solution to restore public access to the property ​​in a manner that supports our mission as a land-grant institution and preserves ongoing research and educational uses. RIDEM’s mission—to protect, restore, and promote our environment to ensure Rhode Island remains a wonderful place to live, visit, and raise a family—is very much consistent with our own mission.”

The agreement is for a 10-year term, with an additional 10-year renewal option at URI’s sole discretion. The agreement provides RIDEM use of the property for administrative functions, educational programming, programs and camps, agricultural activities, veterinary care and animal rehabilitation, wildlife and ecological research, and expanded public access. The Whispering Pines Conference Center is excluded from the agreement. The center is reserved for use by URI or a third party.

“The W. Alton Jones campus has an incredible history, including a long-time legacy of amazing environmental education camps and programs,” said RIDEM Director Terrence Gray. “The property has major ecological and environmental value, and we are very proud to be able to partner with URI for the future use of the campus. I would especially like to thank President Marc Parlange and Vice President Abby Benson, and their entire team, for their dedication to preserving this incredible asset for all Rhode Islanders. As we look forward, we are excited about working with URI to establish a vibrant DEM presence at the site, actively manage the natural resources on the property, expanding public access, and establishing the campus as a hub for environmental education in the state.”

The partnership between URI and RIDEM is the result of a request for information, initiated in November 2024 to explore potential future uses for the campus. The goal of the RFI process was to identify partners who could help manage and revitalize the property, aligning with URI’s mission. The RFI stipulated that proposals should allow for continued research and education activities; adhere to sustainability principles; and avoid industrial, commercial, or residential developments and minimize environmental impact.

The revitalization of the W. Alton Jones campus, and the restoration of public access, is part of URI’s broader comprehensive campus planning, which includes broad community engagement and aims to strategically enhance the use of space and resources, fostering an environment that supports academic, ecological, and community goals while ensuring long-term sustainability.