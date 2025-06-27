Chef Deb Coaching Announces The CEO Retreat for Culinary Business Owners: JULY 24–27, 2025 | BELT, MONTANA

Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Coaching, a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs, is excited to announce the CEO Retreat for culinary business owners, July 24-27th in Belt, Montana.The luxe retreat, designed for private chefs, caterers, bakers, product developers, food entrepreneurs and culinary business owners who “are done playing small,” is created, hosted and coached by serial culinary business entrepreneur, Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching , and published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? and co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand, and by guest coach/ speaker, Kelly Lucente, a renowned brand strategist with 30+ years of experience and 32 industry awards, founder of RE-MARKABILITY™ and creator of the RE-DNA™ system.“The CEO Retreat is where serious culinary business owners go to get unstuck, unlock premium positioning, and figure out what’s next,” says Chef Deb. “You’ve built something. You’ve put in the hours, the sweat, and the late nights. You’re not new to the game, but you’re ready for something more. Better positioning, bigger margins and a brand that finally reflects the business you’ve actually built. That’s why I created this retreat. The real question is what will it cost you not to attend?”Chef Deb Coaching has helped hundreds of culinary entrepreneurs across North America and the U.K. stop spinning, start scaling, and build businesses that work for them. During the four day CEO Retreat attendees will walk away with the skills to take their brand to the next level and get closer to their ultimate vision, including a clear, compelling RE-MARKABILITY™ Statement, a RE-DNA™ Archetype of how they lead, influence, and differentiate, a refined brand position and pricing narrative that backs premium rates, an updated LinkedIn profile and professional bio that elevates brand identity, personalized brand feedback from Kelly Lucente and Chef Deb, and tactical next steps to align brand with growth. The retreat is designed to provide not just a mindset, but a tactical way to implement real change.“Why you versus anybody else?,” says Chef Deb. “Once you figure that out, then you have to know how to position yourself to be the best option in the market. If you don't differentiate yourself now, your competitors will.”Attendees will also leave the CEO Retreat with a sharper brand that sells, strategic clarity on where they are headed, messaging that commands respect, and rates to match, a plan that aligns with the life they want to lead, and a network of professionals.“One year ago, after the workshop ended, I went up to Chef Deb and broke down in tears,” says Jhonathan Rupchand-Kokotek, Founder of Olive Branch Culinary Services. “I was tired and exhausted, felt like I was doing something wrong, and not sure of the direction I was going. One year later, my business blossomed, with five new employees added to the Olive Branch team, and now soon looking to open my own kitchen space, and expand to grow my business even further.”For more information on the CEO Retreat and for tickets, visit: https://chefdeb.com/workshops/ceo-retreat-2025-lodging-and-tickets/ ###About Chef Deb Oxman:Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of USPCA (United States Personal Chef Association) and of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.About Kelly Lucente:Kelly Lucente is a renowned brand strategist with 30+ years of experience and 32 industry awards. As founder of RE-MARKABILITY™ and creator of the RE-DNA™ system, she's helped Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and entrepreneurs establish lasting market visibility.Featured in INC. and Minnesota Business Magazine, Kelly has guided billion-dollar brands and mentored high-growth entrepreneurs through the University of Minnesota programs. Her electric energy and clarity help business owners build lasting legacies. She’s also guided billion-dollar businesses, mentored high-growth entrepreneurs at the University of Minnesota, and authored MOO-LAH-GY: Uncovering the Secret Cash Cow Hidden in Your Brand.

