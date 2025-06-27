OSA Weekly Update - 6/27/2025
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Available: 2025 TIF Training – Live Webinars
3. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Need for Cross-Training
5. Job Openings
6. Deadlines
Join us! The Office of the State Auditor is hiring a Human Recourses Director. As apart of our leadership team, the HR Director will oversee a comprehensive personnel and labor relations program for our Office, including: Recruiting staff, compliance with labor contracts/federal and state laws and training/development programs.
The job posting will close on June 30, 2025.
If you have any questions about the position, contact Human Recourses Technician Sandy Fung.
The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Division is pleased to announce the following training opportunities on topics related to TIF. These training topics will be presented as live webinars at no cost. Recordings of the webinars will also be available after the sessions.
- An Introduction to TIF — Tuesday, July 15, 2-3 p.m.
- Authority Administrators Training — Thursday, July 17, 1:30-3 p.m.
- County Administrators Training — Thursday, July 31, 1:30-3 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit the OSA website.
If you have any questions, contact the TIF Division at TIF@osa.state.mn.us or 651-296-4716.
3. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline
Reporting forms and audited financial statements for fire relief associations with at least $750,000 in special fund assets or liabilities are due by June 30. Detailed instructions on how to access, complete, submit, and electronically sign the forms are provided in this reporting checklist. Contact our Pension team with any questions about the reports or deadline.
You can check out our reporting compliance dashboard to see a relief association’s status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid and to view the status of relief association report submissions to the OSA.
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Need for Cross-Training
In small public entities, sometimes only one person is primarily responsible for handling financial matters. This concentration of duties in one individual is not desirable from an accounting point of view.
One measure to help counter this weakness involves training a second person in the specific duties related to the entity’s finances. “Cross-training” has numerous benefits. It allows a second person to perform the duties when the employee primarily responsible is unavailable. Having someone else perform the job duties also provides a method of detecting errors and/or irregularities created by the person primarily responsible for those duties. Finally, cross-training provides continuity during periods of employee transitions. Cross-training offers advantages from both an accounting and a management point of view.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
Human Recourses Director
The OSA is hiring a Human Recourses Director based in St. Paul. This leadership position will plan, manage, and oversee a comprehensive personnel and labor relations program for the OSA.
The job posting will close on June 30, 2025.
6. Deadlines
Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2025
Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).
In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must file a report (in a PDF format) with the OSA by July 1, 2025.
