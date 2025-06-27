OSA Weekly Update - 6/27/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Available: 2025 TIF Training – Live Webinars

3. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Need for Cross-Training

5. Job Openings

6. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Join us! The Office of the State Auditor is hiring a Human Recourses Director. As apart of our leadership team, the HR Director will oversee a comprehensive personnel and labor relations program for our Office, including: Recruiting staff, compliance with labor contracts/federal and state laws and training/development programs.

The job posting will close on June 30, 2025.

If you have any questions about the position, contact Human Recourses Technician Sandy Fung.

2. Available: 2025 TIF Training – Live Webinars

The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Division is pleased to announce the following training opportunities on topics related to TIF. These training topics will be presented as live webinars at no cost. Recordings of the webinars will also be available after the sessions.

An Introduction to TIF — Tuesday, July 15, 2-3 p.m.

Authority Administrators Training — Thursday, July 17, 1:30-3 p.m.

County Administrators Training — Thursday, July 31, 1:30-3 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, contact the TIF Division at TIF@osa.state.mn.us or 651-296-4716.

3. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline

Reporting forms and audited financial statements for fire relief associations with at least $750,000 in special fund assets or liabilities are due by June 30. Detailed instructions on how to access, complete, submit, and electronically sign the forms are provided in this reporting checklist. Contact our Pension team with any questions about the reports or deadline.

You can check out our reporting compliance dashboard to see a relief association’s status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid and to view the status of relief association report submissions to the OSA.