Anderson Power Services Strengthens Generac Partnership — Now the Largest Privately Owned Generac Dealer in the Nation

Anderson Power Services

Anderson Power Services, now the largest private Generac dealer, expands into HVAC/electrical repair with 2024 launch of Anderson Comfort Solutions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1995, Anderson Power Services has delivered trusted backup power across the Southeast. Now the largest privately-owned Generac dealer in the nation, we've expanded our mission with Anderson Comfort Solutions —a 2024-launched subsidiary bringing that same expertise to HVAC and electrical repair.Anderson Power Services is proud to offer the full range of Generac products, from home standby generators to advanced industrial-grade systems. As Generac continues to lead the market with innovative power solutions—including the recent launch of five new high-capacity generators ranging from 2.25 MW to 3.25 MW—Anderson is positioned to deliver scalable, low-emissions, mission-critical solutions to its growing customer base.This new lineup enhances energy ecosystem integration for data centers, healthcare systems, and complex infrastructure by offering configurable circuit breakers, Marathon DataMAX alternators, Deep Sea G8601 controllers, and Tier 4-ready compliance—all while ensuring high ambient performance and redundant start systems for resilience under pressure.“We are incredibly proud to have nurtured and strengthened our relationship with Generac over the years,” said Alex Field, VP of Operations. “That trust has earned us the distinction of being the #1 Generac Dealer in the Southeast, now the largest privately-owned Generac dealer in the nation. With this distinction and our expanded portfolio, we believe it only deepens our commitment to serve our loyal customers across the region. We look forward to a continued partnership that raises the bar in residential, commercial, and industrial power solutions.”Anderson Power Services, headquartered in Douglasville, Georgia, is run by a team that lives in the communities we serve. We're not just known as the Southeast’s most reputable generator service provider — we have boots on the ground, and we care deeply about our customers. We don’t just install, sell, and maintain generators; we provide peace of mind to the families and businesses who trust us to protect what matters most.For sales and services, contact consulting@andersonpowerservices.com or visit www.AndersonPowerServices.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.