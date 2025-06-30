Gomboc AI Recognized in Four 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycles

Gomboc AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gomboc AI, the pioneer in deterministic AI-powered cloud infrastructure remediation, is proud to announce its inclusion in four 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports:

- The Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2025

- The Hype Cycle for Cloud Platform Services, 2025

- The Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2025

- The Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2025

In the Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Gomboc is recognized under the AI Assistants for Infrastructure as Code category. This Hype Cycle profiles innovations that support the adoption of SRE practices to enhance system reliability, performance, and cost-efficiency across modern cloud-native environments. In our view, Gomboc’s deterministic AI aligns perfectly—automatically applying policy-aligned fixes that reduce downtime, improve consistency, and empower engineers to build resilient infrastructure at scale.

In the Hype Cycle for Cloud Platform Services, Gomboc is recognized for the AI Assistants for IaC. As platform teams build golden paths to streamline provisioning, Gomboc ensures these paths include built-in compliance and automated remediation—seamlessly integrated into developer workflows.

In the Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, Gomboc is recognized once again under the AI Assistants for IaC category. This hype cycle profiles the core technologies underpinning the transformative impact of AI within enterprise IT operations.Gomboc is recognized in the Interact and Assist domain, where Gartner, notes: “AI assistants are helping IT operations end users better leverage the products that contain them and are also helping to develop IaC templates, scripts and workflows.”We believe Gomboc’s deterministic, context-aware remediation aligns directly with this vision—delivering AI that doesn’t just analyze, but acts.

Gartner classifies the benefit rating as “High”, and identifies the business impact as:

“AI-powered IaC assistants deliver value by accelerating infrastructure delivery and optimizing costs. They enable faster responses to demands through rapid provisioning and reduce infrastructure spending via automation. Improved reliability minimizes downtime, while enhanced security strengthens compliance and reduces risk. By boosting engineer productivity and bridging skills gaps, these tools empower teams to focus on innovation, ultimately accelerating time to market and strengthening competitive advantage.”

Gartner highlights the following drivers of AI Assistants for IaC:

“Accelerate IaC adoption: Many I&O teams lack the skills for IaC. AI assistants bridge this gap, making IaC accessible to more engineers. They help generate, explain, and learn code, leveraging existing scripts and deployments for suggestions and Corrections.”

Gartner also identifies challenges where Gomboc, in our opinion, stands out:

“Contextual understanding: AI models need to grasp this context to generate useful and accurate IaC. They also need to understand the complex relationships between different infrastructure components.”

Gartner noted a User Recommendation where we believe Gomboc.ai shines is its “meet engineers where they are at” approach:

“Always involve engineers: While AI can generate IaC code quickly, enforce code reviews by experienced engineers before deployments. This will ensure any mistakes or potential risks are caught.”

Additionally, Gomboc was named in the Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry 2025, under the DevSecOps category. which carries a “Transformational” benefit rating.

According to Gartner: “DevSecOps is the integration and automation of security and compliance testing into agile IT and DevOps development pipelines, as seamlessly and transparently as possible, without reducing developers’ agility or speed or requiring them to leave their development toolchain”. Gomboc’s deterministic, policy-driven remediation is purpose-built for this, embedding compliance into CI/CD pipelines without slowing teams down.

As Gartner notes, “DevSecOps offers a way to effectively integrate security into the development process, in a way that eliminates or reduces friction between security and development.”

Beyond the Hype:

This recognition across four Gartner Hype Cycles confirms Gomboc’s position at the intersection of platform engineering, resilient operations, and security automation. Gomboc’s deterministic AI ensures every fix is:

● Predictable – No surprises or hallucinations.

● Policy-Driven – Aligned with CIS, NIST, and custom compliance frameworks.

● Explainable – Built on trusted documentation and logic-based enforcement.

“Our multiple recognition by Gartner reinforce what we’ve believed all along,” said Iftach Ian Amit, CEO and Co-Founder of Gomboc AI. “Security and engineering should no longer be siloed. By embedding automated, policy-enforced remediation into the development lifecycle, we help organizations scale safely and with confidence. We’re proud of the trust we’ve earned from forward-thinking teams who rely on Gomboc to deliver accurate, contextual, deterministic fixes every day.”

Connecting the Dots:

Where SRE emphasizes resilience and incident response, platform engineering focuses on self-service and developer workflows, and DevSecOps embeds security into CI/CD. Gomboc closes the loop across all three—equipping platform teams to build guardrails, while helping SRE and security leaders enforce compliance without blocking delivery.

Gomboc’s blog series explores expert analysis of each Hype Cycle inclusion:SRE, Cloud Platform Services, AI in IO Operations, Operations & Automation in the Communications industry.

About Gomboc AI:

Gomboc AI is redefining how organizations secure cloud infrastructure—automatically. Built on deterministic AI, Gomboc applies real-time, policy-driven fixes across IaC and deployed environments. Trusted by engineering teams, Gomboc is the control plane for compliant cloud at scale. For more information, visit www.gomboc.ai.

