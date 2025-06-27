Lilly Creek Bridal Expo Set for August 24 in Dawsonville

Our goal has always been to take the pressure off couples and help make the planning process not just easier, but enjoyable” — Team at Lilly Creek

DAWSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engaged couples and wedding planners alike are invited to experience the charm and hospitality of North Georgia’s premier wedding venue at the Lilly Creek Bridal Expo, happening Sunday, August 24, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Hosted on the scenic grounds of Lilly Creek Farm, located at 1654 Auraria Road in Dawsonville, the expo offers guests a chance to explore the venue, connect with trusted local vendors, and gather inspiration for the big day.Now a twice-a-year tradition, the Bridal Expo has grown to become one of the area’s most anticipated planning events. Following a standout turnout in 2024, this year’s event promises another welcoming, walk-at-your-own-pace experience, with expanded vendor displays, exclusive day-of booking offers, and a few fun surprises in store.The Bridal Expo is free to attend, and guests may stop by at any point during event hours. Couples can take self-guided tours of the venue’s indoor and outdoor spaces, chat with industry professionals, and enjoy complimentary refreshments while exploring everything Lilly Creek has to offer.Highlights of the Event Include:Walkthroughs of the property, including the mountain-view ceremony lawn, climate-controlled reception barn, cocktail lawn, bridal suite, and groomsmen’s loungeMeet-and-greets with local vendors, including florists, photographers, DJs, bakers, coordinators, and moreSample setups showcasing seasonal color palettes, table arrangements, and ceremony décorAll-inclusive package information, with options for full-service planning, in-house coordination, catering, and rentalsGiveaways and prize drawings, including vendor discounts and gift packages for early registrantsTastings and demos, available throughout the day from select food and beverage partnersLast year’s expo drew dozens of couples from across the region and led to several day-of bookings. Attendees appreciated the relaxed pace of the event and the chance to experience the venue as it might look on a real wedding day. One past guest called it “the most helpful part of our planning process,” while another couple noted how the walkthrough gave them a clear vision of how their wedding could come together.The expo also comes on the heels of Lilly Creek Farm being named “Best Wedding Venue” in the 2025 Best of Dawson awards, a recognition voted on by the local community. The team behind the venue credits the honor to their hands-on approach, focus on guest experience, and deep partnerships with local creatives.“Our goal has always been to take the pressure off couples and help make the planning process not just easier, but enjoyable,” said the team at Lilly Creek. “This expo gives people the space to explore, ask questions, and see everything come to life. It’s our favorite day of the year.”About Lilly CreekJust 30 minutes north of Alpharetta, right off Hwy 400 in Dawsonville, Lilly Creek is a pristine 300-acre family-owned estate wedding venue and winery, complete with open pastures, peaceful lakes, and incredible sunset views. It’s the kind of setting that feels calm, private, and effortlessly beautiful. They offer all-inclusive wedding packages that make planning simple and stress-free.Event Details:What: Lilly Creek Bridal ExpoWhen: Sunday, August 24, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (come and go as you please)Where: Lilly Creek Farm, 1654 Auraria Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534Cost: Free to attendRegistration: RSVP on EventbriteFor more information about Lilly Creek Farm and its wedding packages, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.