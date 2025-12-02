All Stars Pediatric Dentistry Named 'Best Pediatric Dentist in Georgia 2025' by Click360 Awards

Georgia Practice Recognized for Unwavering Commitment to Clinical Excellence and Creating Fear-Free, Child-Focused Dental Experiences.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Stars Pediatric Dentistry today announced it has been honored with the prestigious Best Pediatric Dentist in Georgia 2025 award by Click360 Awards , recognizing the practice's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate, child-focused care across the state. The award solidifies All Stars Pediatric Dentistry's position as a leader in specialized dental health for children and adolescents.Dr. John J. Haffner, Owner and Founder of All Stars Pediatric Dentistry, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "This award is a testament to the entire All Stars team, whose dedication ensures every child feels safe, valued, and excited about their visit," said Dr. Haffner. "Our founding principle was to combine elite specialized care with a genuinely fun and friendly atmosphere. To have that commitment recognized by Click360 Awards is a tremendous honor and fuels our mission to keep Georgia's smiles shining brightly."All Stars Pediatric Dentistry is distinguished by its approach to creating a positive dental experience, fostering a supportive environment that transforms routine visits into engaging, fear-free adventures. The practice offers a full range of pediatric dental services, from preventive checkups to complex restorative procedures, all delivered by a team specifically trained to meet the unique physical and emotional needs of young patients.The Click360 Awards are an annual program designed to recognize business excellence and superior service across various industries. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that includes a comprehensive assessment of overall quality, patient feedback, reputation within the professional community, and demonstration of outstanding customer service practices. Winning the highly competitive statewide pediatric dentistry category underscores the high level of trust and satisfaction the community places in Dr. Haffner and the entire All Stars staff.About All Stars Pediatric DentistryFounded by Dr. John J. Haffner, All Stars Pediatric Dentistry is dedicated to providing specialized, comprehensive dental care for children and adolescents in a fun, friendly, and caring environment. With a focus on preventive care and patient education, the practice aims to establish a lifetime of healthy dental habits and confident smiles for every child.

