Twisted Taco Express Ignites Marietta’s Tex-Mex Scene with New Daily Specials

The East Cobb favorite introduces a full week of exciting, flavor-packed deals designed to offer incredible value and taste every day.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twisted Taco Express, a locally-owned Tex-Mex restaurant , is thrilled to announce the launch of its new daily specials . This exciting lineup gives the community a delicious reason to visit any day of the week, offering a unique, budget-friendly deals from Monday through Sunday. The daily deals is crafted to bring even more value to the restaurant's already popular menu of made-to-order tacos, bowls, and burritos.The new daily specials feature fan-favorites at an exceptional price. Guests can now enjoy a Two Taco Combo or Burrito Meal with a side for the everyday low price of $7.99. That makes any day a perfect occasion for a Tex-Mex treat! In addition to the new daily specials Twisted Taco Express also celebrates Taco Tuesday weekly with Tacos starting at $1.99, and family friendly everyday Kid Meals at $5.99, which continues to be a local highlight.This initiative is part of Twisted Taco Express's commitment to providing an outstanding experience that combines quality, value, convenience, and community. By introducing these daily deals, the restaurant aims to thank its loyal patrons while welcoming new faces to discover the fresh ingredients and bold flavors that define its menu."We wanted to create something special for the community that supports us every day," said Paul Gibbs, co-owner of Twisted Taco Express. "Our daily specials are a way for us to share our passion for great Tex-Mex and offer fantastic value at the same time. Whether it's a quick lunch during the week or a family meal on the weekend, there's now a new reason to stop by and enjoy the fresh, bold flavors we're known for. We invite everyone in Marietta to come find their new favorite day at Twisted Taco Express."The daily specials are available now for dine-in and takeout. Customers can visit the restaurant at 2960 Shallowford Rd NE, Suite 303, in Marietta’s Sandy Plains Centre.About Twisted Taco ExpressTwisted Taco Express is a locally-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurant located in East Cobb, Marietta. Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, the restaurant serves a menu of made-to-order dishes using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. From its signature tacos to catering services and private event hosting, Twisted Taco Express delivers the ultimate Tex-Mex experience without the long wait of traditional dine-in restaurants.

