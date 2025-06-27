22nd Century Technologies Inc. Expands Headquarters in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that 22nd Century Technologies Inc., a leading IT services integrator and workforce solutions provider, will invest $1 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County and offices across Virginia. This strategic investment and growth will support 880 new jobs to help deliver major federal and state contracts.

“22nd Century Technologies’ decision to expand in Virginia and create 880 new jobs speaks to the strength of our tech talent pipeline and our leadership in serving the nation’s most critical missions,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This company is a vital partner to the public sector, delivering innovative IT solutions and workforce support to government agencies at every level. We’re so proud that when great companies like 22nd Century Technologies are looking to expand and invest, they’re choosing Virginia to build their future.”

“Virginia’s pro-business environment and access to key decision-makers creates the ideal place for companies like 22nd Century Technologies to scale and succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. The company’s growth not only reflects the Commonwealth’s strength in the IT and government services sectors, but it also brings significant economic opportunity to Virginia.”

Founded in 1997, 22nd Century Technologies is a Certified National Minority Business Enterprise with more than 6,000 employees supporting clients across all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates 14 regional offices nationwide.

A trusted partner to the public sector, 22nd Century Technologies holds multi-year contracts with:

14 of 15 federal executive agencies,

37 additional federal agencies,

50 state governments,

115 city and county agencies, and

37 school districts.

“Virginia has been a game changer for us. Since moving our operational headquarters here in 2008, we’ve grown from a $6 million business to a $600 million government contractor, driven by access to talent, partnerships, and a pro-business environment,” said 22nd Century Technologies CEO Anil Sharma. “This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and public service.”

In the past two years, the company has expanded into IP-enabled services by launching customer-centric tech products through its Innovation Lab and acquiring niche tech product firms to deepen its portfolio.

“We are deeply grateful to 22nd Century Technologies for continuing to choose Fairfax County as its home for innovation and growth,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This latest expansion and the nearly 900 jobs it will create reflect the resilience of our economy and the access we provide to top talent and the world’s leading customers across public and private sectors. We thank you for your continued investment in our community, our people, and our future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project. Virginia competed with Texas, Florida and West Virginia, ultimately winning due to its access to government markets, skilled workforce and strategic location.

“I’m pleased to congratulate 22nd Century Technologies on their continued success and expansion here in Fairfax County,” said Senator Saddam Azlan Salim. “The fact that Virginia was selected for this expansion and the hundreds of employees it will support is a testament to the quality of our workforce and the tech degree pipeline we have developed through investments in higher education. I look forward to the positive contributions 22nd Century Technologies and its employees will make to our regional economy and in our community.”

VEDP will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.