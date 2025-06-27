Interior Announces Nearly $725 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Coal Mines

Date: June 27, 2025

WASHINGTON — As part of President Donald J. Trump’s America First Energy Agenda, the Department of the Interior today announced the availability of nearly $725 million in fiscal year 2025 funding to clean up abandoned coal mines and restore opportunity in America’s historic coal communities.

The funding, managed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, supports state and tribal-led efforts to eliminate dangerous mine hazards, restore clean water access and transform abandoned lands into economic engines. President Trump’s plan to revitalize coal country and deliver real results for working Americans represents a strategic enhancement of federal funding.

“President Trump made it clear that no American community should be left behind—and today we’re delivering on that promise,” said Adam Suess, Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management. “This is about unleashing new opportunities and putting people back to work. These grants are proof that we can clean up the past while building a stronger energy future.”

Twenty-two eligible states and the Navajo Nation will receive funding under this program, with grants based on historic coal production. States and tribes will lead project selection and oversee implementation, ensuring solutions are customized to local needs and conditions.

Top Fiscal Year 2025 Awards Include:

Pennsylvania — $244.8 million

— $244.8 million West Virginia — $140.7 million

— $140.7 million Illinois — $75.7 million

— $75.7 million Kentucky — $74.2 million

— $74.2 million Ohio — $46.4 million

— $46.4 million Navajo Nation — $1.7 million

These investments also reflect Secretary Burgum’s vision of a more modern, efficient federal government that delivers value to the American people by cutting red tape, accelerating project delivery and partnering directly with local leaders.

“Working with our state and tribal partners to restore abandoned mine lands confirms our commitment to the communities that powered our country for generations,” said Thomas Shope, OSMRE Regional Director, exercising the delegated authority of the Director. “Rather than leaving these lands to waste, we are putting them back to work for the American people.”

For the full list of recipients and additional information, visit https://www.osmre.gov/resources/grants-resources.

