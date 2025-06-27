Boating, fishing outreach events to mark Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week June 29-July 5

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation to mark Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Awareness Week, June 29-July 5, raising awareness about the importance of stopping the spread of invasive aquatic plants and organisms.

Over 50 boat landing events are planned across the state to mark this year’s AIS Awareness Week. Public awareness about the impacts of harmful, nonnative aquatic plants and animals is critical to protecting Michigan’s ecosystems, tourism, and economy.

The boat landing events are part of the 12th Annual AIS Landing Blitz in which local partners such as lake associations and Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA) give boaters and anglers tips to prevent the spread of invasive species and comply with laws for recreational boating. Similar AIS Landing Blitz events will be held in each of the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces.

Help prevent the spread of AIS by following these simple steps:

Required actions – it’s the law in Michigan

Remove all aquatic organisms, including plants, from watercraft and trailers before launching or transporting.

Remove all drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks, and live wells before transporting a watercraft.

Dispose of unused bait in the trash, not in the water.

Recommended additional actions – protect our waters by following these steps

Clean boats, trailers, and equipment by removing plants, debris, and mud before leaving the access area. Dispose of the material in a trash receptacle or otherwise away from the water body, if possible.

boats, trailers, and equipment by removing plants, debris, and mud before leaving the access area. Dispose of the material in a trash receptacle or otherwise away from the water body, if possible. Wash boats and trailers before leaving the access area, if possible, or at a nearby car wash or at home.

boats and trailers before leaving the access area, if possible, or at a nearby car wash or at home. Dry boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different water body.

boats and equipment for five days before launching into a different water body. Disinfect live wells and bilges with a bleach solution (1/2 cup bleach to 5 gallons water).

“Preventing the spread of invasive species in our waterways is as simple as cleaning, draining, and drying all boats, trailers, and gear between uses,” said Kevin Walters, Aquatic Biologist, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “AIS Awareness Week is a good reminder that if we all do our part, we can lessen the impact of invasive species in Michigan.”

Events at boat launches are contingent on weather and volunteer availability. Contact Kevin Walters for a list of events.

Additionally, the Michigan Clean Water Corps will hold the first-ever AIS Detection Blitz during AIS Awareness Week. The MiCorps AIS Detection Blitz is a statewide community science event aimed at identifying and documenting AIS, such as zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, or anything else you suspect might be invasive in Michigan’s lakes, rivers, and wetlands. This event welcomes volunteers of all backgrounds, whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or a first-time observer. During AIS Awareness Week, simply snap photos of potential invasive species and upload them to the MiCorps project on the free iNaturalist app. By working together in this coordinated effort, Michiganders can track the spread of AIS, strengthen early detection strategies, and inform better management decisions. Whether you’re on the water for the July 4 holiday or just enjoying a local spot, every observation counts.

AIS Awareness Week is sponsored by EGLE's Water Resources Division in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, federal agencies, and private and nonprofit organizations. For more information about AIS Awareness Week or the AIS Landing Blitz, visit Michigan’s invasive species website at Michigan.gov/Invasives.

To stay up to date on other EGLE news, follow us at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.