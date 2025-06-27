Submit Release
Save the Date! 15th Annual Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Conference on November 13

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in collaboration with the University of Maine System, is hosting the 15th Annual Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Steve Goodman, PhD, a research specialist at the University of Connecticut. He is a partner with the Center on PBIS and is a co-investigator with the Integrated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Research Network.

Goodman’s presentation, “Better Together: Integrating Academics and Behavior Support in MTSS,” will focus on an integrated approach to MTSS, which can improve efficiency and effectiveness when implemented with fidelity. This presentation will highlight critical features of an integrated model along with implementation examples.

Join us at the 15th Annual Maine PBIS Conference to gain tools to create a more positive climate in your school, increase student engagement and achievement, support staff involvement and teacher retention, and strengthen connections to families and community resources.

Please be on the lookout for further information about this conference in the Maine DOE Newsroom (subscribe here). For questions, please contact Tracy Whitlock, Maine DOE Special Projects and Educator Supports Coordinator, at Tracy.W.Whitlock@maine.gov.

