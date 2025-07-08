TelluBase Launches New Features and Adds Latest Global Data in Semi-Annual Update
TelluBase is the subnational income distribution database from Tellusant, covering 218 countries, 2600 cities, and 2500 subdivisions 2000–2050.
Shane and the team have taken TelluBase to a whole new level. We're revolutionizing access to subnational data—giving companies unprecedented precision in where and how they compete.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tellusant is proud to announce a major expansion of TelluBase, the company’s global data and forecasting platform, with the introduction of new scenario modeling capabilities designed to provide deeper insight into future demographic, economic, and climate outcomes.
— Bobo Shen, Chief Product Officer
The update introduces three new demographic scenarios alongside the existing base case:
▪ A Zero Migration Scenario, which models a hypothetical world where cross-border migration ceases entirely. This offers an extreme counterpoint to today’s globally mobile population and helps assess how dependent national futures are on immigration trends.
▪ High and Low Fertility Scenarios, capturing deviations in birth rates over time. The low fertility variant is especially relevant for policymakers and strategists monitoring declining birth rates in affluent and aging societies. All demographic scenarios include not only population data but also economic and consumer class implications.
Demographic projections are grounded in United Nations datasets, with macroeconomic outcomes derived using Tellusant’s proprietary modeling techniques.
In addition, TelluBase now includes three recession scenarios:
▪ A Tariffs Scenario, which estimates the economic consequences of renewed U.S. tariffs and global retaliatory measures, developed through proprietary event-driven statistical modeling.
▪ High and Low Recession Scenarios, informed by a historical analysis of recession variability and impact across geographies and industries.
Tellusant has also refined its climate change scenario modeling, integrating the most current scientific consensus to improve regional and sectoral forecasts under varying emissions pathways.
The update to TelluBase further integrates the latest most authoritative global and regional data available with base, upside and downside cases, including historical and forecast figures from the IMF (WEO April 2025), United Nations, World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, along with tens of thousands of data points collected from national statistics bureaus around the world.
All data have been meticulously harmonized to a single global standard—ensuring that every country, city, and subnational region can be compared directly and meaningfully across time and geography.
𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘
TelluBase is the world’s most comprehensive economic and demographic database for strategic decision-making. With 30+ years of development, TelluBase is the only database that breaks down consumer groups by class and age across 218 countries, 2600 cities, 2500 primary and 25000 secondary subdivisions, spanning from the year 2000 to 2050.
Originating from a pioneering 1992 initiative by Dr. Staffan Canback, TelluBase has evolved from a static dataset into a dynamic, web-based platform that gives companies an unprecedented view into global consumer economics. It moves beyond national averages to deliver a hyper-granular, forward-looking picture of markets—by country, city, region, class, and age.
TelluBase becomes even more powerful when combined with product or category data. By econometrically linking, for instance, brand sales to the size of the middle class in specific locations, users can pinpoint exactly where market opportunities lie, how they’ll evolve over time, and how regions compare. These methodologies are detailed in Dr. Canback’s acclaimed paper, “Where in the World Is the Market?”
TelluBase includes AI capabilities within our StratboardIQ framework to generate contextual country reports to complement the data series in TelluBase, presentation-ready PowerPoint decks extracted from the data, and a natural language-based query approach to summarize information quickly.
With TelluBase, your perspective on the world will change forever. It’s not just a database—it’s the world as no one has seen it before.
