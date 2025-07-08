About

Tellusant, the world’s leading provider of managed services for strategic planning and adjacent functions, is redefining how global corporations make decisions. Founded in 2020, with offices in Boston, Mexico City, and Bogotá, the company was born from a bold vision: to revolutionize corporate decision-making through scientific, data-driven approaches. Trusted by many of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, Tellusant delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions—PoluSim, TelluBase, and PACE (Pricing Aligned with Consumer Economics)—designed to tackle the toughest strategic and commercial challenges. These proprietary tools are now used in over 100 countries, making Tellusant a cornerstone in predictive enterprise planning. What sets Tellusant apart is its unmatched combination of deep consumer class data at sub-national levels, advanced statistical modeling, and predictive AI. With a leadership team forged in global strategy consulting and backed by strong academic credentials, the company transforms how businesses anticipate market dynamics and optimize strategy—not with templates, but with precision-built predictions. From top-tier executive access to intellectual property that leads the field, Tellusant stands alone in building the world’s most robust predictive strategy optimization solutions. The future of global decision-making is here—and it’s powered by Tellusant.

