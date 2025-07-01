Koda Health Announces Comprehensive EHR Integration to Expand Access to Advance Care Planning for Millions of Patients

Koda Health Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koda Health, the AI-enhanced advance care planning platform (ACP), announced a new integration today with Epic, one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) systems in the United States. The integration allows healthcare organizations using Epic to embed Koda’s compassionate, scalable ACP solution directly into clinical workflows - improving access to care aligned with patient preferences and values.With this integration, clinicians and patients can now create, sign, and maintain Advance Care Plans (ACPs) directly within Epic. This streamlined experience supports end-to-end advance care planning by eliminating manual processes and ensuring real-time access to critical documentation.Key features of the integration include:- Zero manual paperwork – Signed ACPs drop directly into the Epic chart, eliminating faxing, scanning, or chasing down forms.- One experience for everyone – The same Koda workflow is accessible in Epic Hyperspace/Hyperdrive for care teams and in MyChart for patients and proxies.- Bidirectional integration – Koda reads patient data and writes the finalized ACP back into the chart in real time.- Expanded provider functionality - Clinicians can initiate and manage advance care planning directly in Epic using a simple order. From there, care teams can refer patients, launch outreach campaigns, view and edit plans in real time, and track progress - turning ACP into an active, integrated part of patient care.“This is a significant milestone for our mission to make advance care planning scalable, meaningful, and seamless,” said Dr. Tatiana Fofanova, CEO and Co-Founder of Koda Health.“By integrating into systems already used by care teams, we help eliminate friction and ensure that care delivery honors what patients truly want - especially during serious illness and at the end of life.”Koda Health’s solution bridges this gap by providing a consumer-friendly platform that supports the entire ACP journey - from patient education and guided decision-making to legally valid documentation and seamless EHR integration. The platform supports multilingual access, 1:1 navigation services, and multiple engagement modalities.“Advance care planning has historically been siloed, inaccessible, and difficult to scale,” noted Dr. Desh Mohan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Koda Health.“We developed Koda to give providers the time, training, and tools to guide these critical conversations. Our integration now makes it possible to operationalize ACP at scale - aligned with value-based care goals and clinical reality.”Koda Health has already demonstrated measurable outcomes:- 85% of users complete their ACP – 4x the national average- Average cost savings of $10,000-$15,000 per patient- Patient Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, signaling strong user satisfactionKoda Health currently serves over 1 million patients nationwide and partners with Cigna, Memorial Hermann, Houston Methodist, Guidehealth, and other leading health systems and payers. These collaborations enable ACP conversations to be embedded into population health strategies, expanding reach and equity while easing provider burden.###Epic, Hyperspace, Hyperdrive and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.About Koda HealthKoda Health is an AI-enhanced patient decision support platform that enables health systems and payors to efficiently scale goals-of-care conversations, aligning treatment with patient preferences to reduce unwanted utilization. To learn more about Koda, visit www.kodahealthcare.com and on LinkedIn.

